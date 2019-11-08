BARRY COUNTY, Mich. - An 87-year-old man is dead after drowning in the Thornapple River.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, Barry County Deputies responded to the river near Rivers Edge Lane and Parmalee Road in Thornapple Township. That's where a group of kayakers reported finding a body in the river.

First responders were able to pull the body from the water. He has been identified as an 87-year-old man who lived in the area. It's unknown at this time how he ended up in the water, but no foul play is expected. His name is currently being withheld upon notification of family.

