ROTHBURY, Mich. — The Rothbury Village Council voted Thursday to deny the Electric Forest Festival to reschedule their festival dates amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival was scheduled to take place on June 25th through June 28th.

Electric Forest organizers have been working to find alternative dates, Thursday evening they posted this on their twitter.

Organizers say they will provide updates on the festival as soon as they can.

