GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An electric school bus and a Tesla motorhome prototype, along with other electric vehicles, will be featured at the Michigan Energy Office's EV ride and drive April 17.

The MEO is hosting the event as part of its mission to accelerate economic growth by encouraging investment to advance mobility, manufacturing and healthy communities.

Through a funding opportunity at the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Michigan's first electric school buses are expected to roll out in late 2019 or early 2020.

Author, entrepreneur and world traveler Travis Rabenberg is making a Tesla Roamer motorhome which has an expected top speed of 150 mph and range of 200 miles. He hopes the motorhome will break the Guinness World Land Speed record for an electric motorhome.

Rabenberg will also be driving the Roamer from England to Dubai, where the motorhome will lead the parade of electric vehicles into the World Expo 2020.

The electric vehicle ride and drive is co-sponsored by Midwest EVOLVE and Greater Lansing Clean Cities.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17 at the Michigan Agency for Energy.

