Emails released showing former Spring Lake principal changed grades

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — New emails obtained by 13 On Your Side confirm former Spring Lake High School principal Mike Gilchrist did change the grades of students during his time at the school.

The emails we received date back to 2014, and are both sent to and from Gilchrist.

On June 3, 2014, one appears to be from a teacher reaching out to Gilchrist about a student. The emails says in part Gilchrist "offered to go back to her last report card's final grade and change her D to a C".

A few hours later, Gilchrist replied saying "I will certainly work with you as we agreed" and that he "will do what is best for the student and her future".

In 2018, a student contacted Gilchrist about having their grade changed, saying they had talked previously about it.

Gilchrist replied two days later, saying he changed a C- grade to a B, explaining "the grade will reflect better when colleges look at your transcript."

Since the reports surfaced, a few parents in the district have publicly supported Gilchrist.

"He's been awesome," says Jen Delfgauw, the parent of a Spring Lake High School student. "He always called me and would keep me in the loop on stuff. And just very approachable, you know, you felt safe. You felt really safe in his decisions. He was a solid guy, personally and professionally."

Saying he always had the students best interests at heart.

"There was just never a consideration of should our kids go to Spring Lake or not," says Joe Delfgauw, "because you knew they were taken care of."

Gilchrist himself reflected on the investigation in an email sent on Feb. 9 to Superintendent Dennis Furton.

Gilchrist, after having submitted his resignation two weeks prior, sent additional information clarifying his actions. He noted he felt it was important people knew that the families he worked with had "very delicate situations that involved abuse, mental health and other traumatic situations" as well that he changed grades to "properly accommodate kids with special needs".

Rumors suggested Gilchrist's own daughter was among the students he changed grades for. Superintendent Furton tells us that is not true.

