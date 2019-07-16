Michigan's blood supply is at "dangerously low levels."

The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan said summer donations are lower than normal, and they have issued an emergency appeal for blood donations.

All blood types are needed, said Versiti, and there is less than a half-day supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types available. O-negative is a universal donor, and it is needed in emergency rooms across the state for when there is no time to determine a patient's blood type.

Community blood drives have been scheduled for next week, and Versiti is asking people to donate as soon as possible.

Here is a schedule of community blood drives happening in West Michigan:

MONDAY JULY 15

Saint Mary of the Woods Chapel - 150 Church St., Twin Lake; Noon-6 p.m.

Spectrum Health North Muskegon ICC - 2009 Holton Road, Muskegon; Noon-3:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph Catholic Church - 18784 8th Ave., Conklin, 1:30-7 p.m

Lowell YMCA - 1335 W. Main St., Lowell; 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

TUESDAY JULY 16

Legal Copy Services - 3280 N. Evergreen Dr., Grand Rapids; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cedar Springs Area Donor Site, Cedar Springs United Methodist Church - 140 S. Main St., Cedar Springs; 12:30-6:50 p.m.

All Shores Wesleyan Church - 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake; 2-7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY JULY 17

Sales Pad - 3351 Claystone St. SE, Grand Rapids; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Spectrum Health ICCB - 2750 E. Beltline NE, Grand Rapids; 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cummins Sales and Service - 3715 Clay Ave., Grand Rapids; Noon-4 p.m.

Health Pointe - 15100 Whittaker Way, Grand Haven; 1-6 p.m.

Tri County High School - 21338 Kendaville Road, Howard City; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

THURSDAY JULY 18

AM Vet Riders - 45 Gene Furgason Lane, Newaygo; 2-6:25 p.m.

Metro Health University of Michigan Health Hospital - 2122 Health Drive SW, Wyoming; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Campbell Group - 6307 84th St. SE, Caledonia; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church - 9407 90th Ave., Mecosta; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

FRIDAY JULY 19

Robinette's Apple House and Winery - 3142 Four Mile Road NE, Grand Rapids; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

David D. Hunting YMCA - 475 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids; 2:30-7:30 p.m.

Gerber Scout Reservation - 1733 Owasippe Road, Twin Lake; Noon-5:05 p.m.

Owasippe Scout Reservation - 9900 Russell Road, Twin Lake; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

SATURDAY JULY 20

Blue Star Mothers - 3450 Remembrance Road, Walker; 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

SUNDAY JULY 21

Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church - 2750 Burton St. SE, Grand Rapids; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Holy Redeemer Parish - 2700 Baldwin Drive, Jenison; 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

MONDAY JULY 22

West Grand Neighborhood Organization - 415 Leonard NW, Grand Rapids; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Spectrum Health Big Rapids - 605 Oak St., Big Rapids; Noon-5 p.m.

Caledonia Area Donor Site at American Legion No. 305 - 9548 Cherry Valley Ave. SE, Caledonia; Noon-7 p.m.

The Right Door for Hope Recovery and Wellness - 375 Apple Tree Drive, Ionia; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Metron of Greenville - 828 E. Washington St., Greenville; 1-6 p.m.

TUESDAY JULY 23

Lake Michigan Credit Union - 4027 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

M-TEC - 622 Godfrey SW, Grand Rapids; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Coopersville Area Donor Site at Coopersville United Methodist Church - 105 68th Ave., Coopersville; 2-7 p.m.



WEDNESDAY JULY 24

Lake Michigan Credit Union Corporate Center - 5540 Glenwood Hills Parkway SE, Grand Rapids; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Adventure Credit Union - 630 32nd St. SE, Grand Rapids; 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Heritage United Methodist Church - 19931 W. Kendaville Road, Pierson; 3-7 p.m.

THURSDAY JULY 25

Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital - 1840 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids; 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

AECOM - 3950 Sparks Dr. SE, Grand Rapids; 1:30-4:30 p.m.

State Building - 350 Ottawa Ave. NW, Grand Rapids; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Miller Johnson - 45 Ottawa Ave. SW, Suite 1100, Grand Rapids; 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Spectrum Health Internal Medicine - 4444 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Suite 200, Grand Rapids; 8:30-11:30 am

Kentwood Area Donor Site at Heritage Baptist Church - 1570 60th St. SE, Kentwood; Noon-7 p.m.

Oakfield Township Community Drive - 10300 14 Mile, Rockford; 3-6:50 p.m.

FRIDAY JULY 26

PRGX - 2610 Horizon Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids; 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gerber Scout Reservation - 1733 Owasippe Road, Twin Lake; Noon-5:05 p.m.

Owasippe Scout Reservation - 9900 Russell Road, Twin Lake; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

SATURDAY JULY 27

Muskegon County Youth Fair - 6621 Heights-Ravenna Road, Fruitport; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Chateau Estates Neighborhood - 4964 Chableau Dr. SW, Wyoming; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

SUNDAY JULY 28

Saint Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church - 2510 Richmond St. NW, Grand Rapids; 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-866-642-5663 or visit Versiti online.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.