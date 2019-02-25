CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Grand Haven Tribune) - Four fire departments responded to the fully involved fire at home in a new Crockery Township subdivision shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25.

The garage of the home at 16663 Stoneway Drive was already engulfed in fire when Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Ippel arrived on the scene shortly after the 7:40 a.m. call for help.

Ippel said the homeowner was standing in the street when he arrived. She told him that she started the car in the garage, then went into the garage with her son and saw the Toyota Highlander on fire.

“She scooted him out and told him to run (to the school bus stop),” Ippel said.

The deputy tried to go into the house after the family dogs but was unable to find them before he had to evacuate, he said.

Firefighters are battling a house fire on Stoneway Drive in Crockery Township on Monday morning, Feb. 25, 2019.

Becky Vargo / GHT

A neighbor, who declined to be identified, said the women were getting ready to take their children to the bus stop, and usually walk, but decided to drive Monday morning because it was so cold.

The temperature was 15 degrees with snow and winds blowing at about 15 mph.

“I opened the garage door and saw my neighbor standing in the road with her cell phone,” the neighbor said.

Then she saw the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene within minutes, but the blaze had already overtaken the home. The roof eventually collapsed.

Responding firefighters were from Crockery Township, Spring Lake Township, Ferrysburg and Coopersville-Polkton. A North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance was also on the scene.

