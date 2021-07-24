Empowering Black men focus of barbershop competition

Up to three finalists will compete over a six-month period by developing community engagement programming for adults and youth.

DETROIT, Michigan — Community-focused barbershops in the Detroit area can compete for a $10,000 grant as part of program designed to educate and empower African American men.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 9 from state-certified barbershop owners for the Ford Men of Courage Barbershop Challenge. Barbershop owners are asked to submit innovative community proposals designed to stimulate positive social economic mobility in their community.

Up to three finalists will compete over a six-month period by developing community engagement programming for adults and youth. The challenge is part of the Ford Men of Courage initiative aimed at building communities by advancing the narrative of Black men through storytelling, educational events and other programs.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.