Empty the Shelters starts Wednesday

The Bissell Foundation is helping you find a furry friend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now is the time to add a furry family member to your home.

Bissell Pet Foundation’s biggest adoption event kicks off Wednesday with several local shelters participating. Empty the Shelters is taking place over the next five days, July 7 until July 11, with the mission of finding loving forever homes for animals in shelters.

Bissell Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell will sponsor adoption costs, so that all of the cats and dogs at Humane Society of West Michigan will be only be $25 to adopt, small animals will only be $5 to adopt, and as always, senior pets are fee-waived!

