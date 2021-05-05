End of federal eviction freeze could impact hundreds of Kent County households

The loss of the eviction freeze could also spell trouble for homeless shelters, which are already managing tighter restrictions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled the CDC does not have the authority to impose a freeze on evictions. The current eviction moratorium was set to expire on June 30, but now it could happen much sooner.

"The best thing it did was to mitigate the spread of COVID by not putting more people into the homeless track," said Susan Cervantes, director of Kent County Community Action.

Cervantes estimates the impact will be widespread in Kent County.

"Probably 500 to 1,000 households," she said.

"They have been dealing with their own situation based on COVID by having to decrease the size and the acceptance of people in the shelters," said Cervantes.

Kent County Community Action and its several partner agencies want to make sure people can remain in their current homes. Through the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program, eligible households can receive help with several types of payments.

"With our partners we have about $35 million that we're helping people with rent assistance, utilities and broadband," explained Cervantes.

KCCA has also partnered with local courts to make sure any payments made are properly accepted by landlords. Cervantes hopes that anyone facing eviction doesn't feel shame in seeking assistance.

"That's what we're there for, we're there to help out," she said. "It's in their best interest to get caught up and to stay in one place right now."

To learn more about the COVID Rental Assistance Program, click here.

