Hi Barbie! The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour to stop in Grand Rapids this weekend

Hi Barbie! Hi Ken! Fans can check out the merch truck pop-up near the Cheesecake Factory and the theatre at the Woodland Mall this Saturday, Aug. 5.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you're still living your best Barbie life after seeing the Barbie movie, Mattel has a pop-up event this weekend that's just for you.

The Barbie truck rolls into the Woodland Mall on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They'll be posted up near the Cheesecake Factory for merch and photo ops.

The tour began at the 2023 Barbie Doll Collectors Convention this summer, and will be making stops in cities across the country on the heels of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse.

Mattel says every minute, they sell one Barbie Dreamhouse even 60 years after the fact.

Here's a quick list of the types of merch that will be up for grabs:

Graphic T-Shirt

Hoodie

Denim Jacket

Baseball Cap

Throw Blanket

Corduroy Tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass Tumbler

Glass Mug

Accessories Cup

Thermal Bottle

In addition to exclusive Barbie Dreamhouse collectibles, organizers are offering up photo ops with the colorful truck backdrop.

Merchandise starts at $12, and items can be purchased via credit card.

For fans that spend more than $40, you get a free gift.

The original Barbie Truck began in Los Angeles in 2019. The Barbie Malibu Truck Tour graced the open road in 2021, and now the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living tour will travel to multiple cities this year.

The truck will host two back-to-back stops in the Detroit area - Novi on Aug. 12 and Dearborn on Aug. 13.

You can learn more about the Barbie Truck here.

💕 We're thrilled to return to Woodland Mall in #GrandRapids with our exciting new #DreamhouseLiving Tour merch this Saturday, 8/5! #BarbieTruckTour Posted by Barbie Truck Tour on Monday, July 31, 2023

