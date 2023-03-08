Bone Thugs-N-Harmony coming to Grand Rapids in November

The hip hop group from Cleveland is heading to Grand Rapids in November as part of their latest tour.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bone Thugs-N-Harmony announced a stop in Grand Rapids in November.

The popular hip hop group out of Cleveland will be at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on Friday, Nov. 24.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony formed in 1991 and has been an iconic group who has made major contributions to the hip hop, R&B and gangsta rap genres over the last three decades.

The group is best known for some of their breakout hits in the '90s like "Thuggish Ruggish Bone," "1st of tha Month" and "Tha Crossroads."

Tickets are available now and can be purchased here. Prices range from $29.50 for general admission to $119.50 for lower mezzanine tickets.

