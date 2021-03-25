The model spent more than a decade on the social media platform.

Chrissy Teigen has deleted her popular Twitter account, saying the site no longer plays a positive role in her life.

Teigen had more than 13.7 million followers on the site, where she shared everything from jokes about her husband John Legend and their children to the heartbreak of a miscarriage last year. She was also open about her political opinions.

She wrote Wednesday that she's experienced so many attacks from low-follower accounts that she's “deeply bruised.” In one of her final posts, she told her followers to “never forget that your words matter.”

Some Twitter users are saddened by the sudden departure after 10 years, agreeing with Teigen that there was negativity surrounding her account.

So Chrissy Teigen deleted her account. So basically a woman of color who is grieving the loss of a child and simply wanted to share funny thoughts and yummy recipes was bullied to such an extreme that she had to leave in order to protect her mental health. Good job sucky people. pic.twitter.com/0opttM0Eke — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) March 25, 2021

Teigen's Instagram account, with more than 34 million followers, remains active.