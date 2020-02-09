The Original E-Block With Kirk Montgomery: Dancing with the Stars, virtual flights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kirk Montgomery has the latest headlines in entertainment news.
Below are Wednesday's top entertainment stories:
- Meet The New Dancing With The Stars
- Movie Night
- Virtual Flight
RELATED: The Original E-Block with Kirk Montgomery: Fresh Prince, a Mariah Christmas and no rhyme Day
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.