Local theatre pivots during the pandemic

E-Block Special Report

WHITEHALL, Mich. — The Playhouse at White Lake in Whitehall, Michigan first opened in 1916 and has dealt with a Pandemic before. The Spanish Flu.

"The Spanish Flu came through here like it did everywhere else around the world and it was closed for a time so it isn't the first time in the history of the Playhouse it's been through a pandemic and had to change and adapt to what that means," said Beth Beaman managing director. "So, there are times I talk to her and say 'Hey what was it like back then?'" She laughs.

A $4 million renovation and expansion in 2017 was a big hit with the community. They were thriving, then COVID-19 hit and everything shut down.

"We realized we had the talent and the resources to do a three camera shoot on all of our plays, we edited them and we streamed them," Beaman says.

Using an online ticketing service they have been able to generate revenue by selling tickets to their live and streamed productions.

"My plan at this point is to continue doing filming, doing live streaming and once we can do concerts again, the same, so it would be a hybrid of the two," Beaman says. "If you can't make it out to us, we will make it to you."

