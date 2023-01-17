Here's how you can be in a Nicole Kidman movie set in Holland, Michigan

A casting company is asking for applications to be extras in Kidman's new thriller, 'Holland, Michigan.'

HOLLAND, Michigan — Amazon Studios is working on a new movie set in Holland starring Nicole Kidman.

The thriller, titled "Holland, Michigan," was the most popular script among film executives in the 2013 Black List.

Jenny Alison Casting is asking for Michiganders to apply to be extras in the film. They are looking for people in the Holland area, but say that applicants can live as far away as Lansing.

The casting company did not give any dates as to when the filming in Holland will take place, but it will likely be at least a month or two away after initial filming wraps up in Nashville, TN.

The film follows a woman (Kidman) who suspects her husband of cheating, only to start an affair of her own. Kidman's character begins an investigation into her husband and finds a dark, secret life he has been living.

Jenny Alison Casting said that the film will be set in the year 2000 and that they are also looking for people who own a car from 2000 or earlier.

The script was written by Andrew Sodroski, who is one of the creators of the TV series "Manhunt" about tracking down the Unabomber.

To apply to be an extra in Holland, fill out this form.

No release date or production schedule for the film has been announced.

