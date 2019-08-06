Former "NCIS" star Pauley Perrette says she will never return to the show, going so far as to say she was "terrified" of her former co-star Mark Harmon.

Perrette sent two tweets about the topic, breaking a silence she'd maintained since leaving the show a year ago.

"NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of [Mark] Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!"

Perrette played crime lab investigator Abby Sciuto on the CBS show alongside Harmon for 15 years. She became a fan favorite on the show, but abruptly left after last season. In May of 2018, she mentioned she left because of multiple physical abuses, but didn't elaborate.

Now, however, she's adding some details, at least from her perspective. She tweeted out two photos of a man's eye that had some stitches around the corner.

"You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job."

It's not clear if she was saying Harmon was directly responsible for the assault on her or the crewmember.

When Perrette left the hit show and there were questions surrounding her departure. At the time, CBS said Perrette came to them with a work place concern. The company said they were committed to finding a resolution and providing a safe work environment on their shows.

As of late Friday night, Harmon has not commented publicly on Perrette's claims.

Perrette, meanwhile, will be back on CBS this fall, as she has a new comedy called "Broke."