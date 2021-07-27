Envoy Mortgage makes surprise stop at Muskegon woman's home

Envoy Mortgage is crisscrossing the country delivering surprises to 50 households.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Envoy Mortgage is crisscrossing the country delivering surprises to 50 households. And Tuesday, Midwest leaders from the Houston-based mortgage company stopped in Muskegon to knock on Jessica Miller's front door.

The Muskegon mother worked two jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to purchase her home in November 2020.

Ken Panosian, Senior V.P. for Envoy Mortgage, presented Miller with an oversized check with "Your August Payment" in bold letters.

"This is just amazing, I'm very blessed," said Miller. "Financially it does help me. My car, the transmission went out on it and I've been off of work because of my back. It's going to help tremendously."

"It's very rewarding, something that you're just humbled by the gratitude and we're grateful," said Panosian. "It's very rewarding."

Envoy Mortgage's "Gift of Home" program was launched in 2021 to show gratitude during a financially challenging time for its customers.

50 randomly selected customers from across the country receive one month's mortgage payment up to $3,000 per household.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.