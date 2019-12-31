ERIE, Colo. — In a weekly town update that included messages about Christmas tree recycling and new landscaping, the Erie town administrator also wrote that more than $1 million was sent to scammers posing as the construction company that built the new Erie Parkway bridge.

According to the note from the town administrator, someone filled out an electronic form on the Erie website asking for the construction vendor, SEMA Construction, to be paid via electronic funds transfer rather than by check. The town did not confirm the request with SEMA before approving the change, the note said.

The scammer submitted the request on Oct. 21. Erie sent two payments to an account they erroneously believed was SEMA’s on Oct. 25. These payments totaled $1,016,233.80.

The money was subsequently transferred out of the country, according to the administrator.

The town learned of the possible fraud on Nov. 5. SEMA then confirmed they never received that money, and they did not request a change in the method of payment.

The town administrator then notified the Erie Police Department and the Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency (CIRSA), as well as the town's insurer, so that a claim may be filed.

Erie police and the FBI are investigating. There is no indication that any town employee was involved in the fraud.

The town of Erie told 9NEWS that a finance division employee has since resigned because of the incident. The spokesperson couldn’t say why it took 55 days to notify the public of the scam.

Erie has paid SEMA the million dollars owed to the company. The town is working with CIRSA and the American International Group to recoup the money that was lost.

This scam happened just after the town approved the addition of two new positions, accounting manager and finance manager. A board of trustees also planned to transition the part-time risk manager job into a full-time one.

“The Town has filled the Risk Manager’s position and is actively recruiting for the Accounting and Finance Manager positions. These additional positions will provide additional support, oversight, segregation of duties, and management of the Town’s financial operations, which have expanded significantly in magnitude and complexity as the Town has grown in population,” the administrator’s note said.

Erie formally celebrated the opening of the bridge, connecting the east and west sides of town, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in November.

