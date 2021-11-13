Event to showcase spirits made by Black-owned businesses

Tasters can visit vendor booths to sample spirits ranging from the Caribbean to Detroit, including the brand started by the first Black woman to own a tequila brand.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first annual "Taste of Black Spirits: Grand Rapids" tasting event will take place Saturday, showcasing wine, beer and spirits produced by Black-owned businesses.

As a collaboration between merchandise and branding firm GR USA and Black Spirits Legacy, a Detroit-based company, the event aims to garner support and raise awareness about Black-owned brands.

Tasters can visit vendor booths to sample spirits ranging from the Caribbean to Detroit, including the brand started by the first Black woman to own a tequila brand. Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment, artwork and a speech by Grand Rapids City Commissioner Joe Jones.

For GR USA co-owner Jonathan Jelks, this event serves as an opportunity to benefit the entrepreneurs.

"In 2021 it is vital for community stakeholders to not just discuss diversity in a vacuum, but to also lead by constructively creating opportunities and pipelines that will help entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities grow," said Jelks.

“As an entrepreneur myself who represents minority ownership in the crafts spirits industry, it is not enough to only participate and have individualistic success in the market," said GR USA co-owner Willie Jackson. "We have a fiduciary responsibility to empower the ecosystem of black spirits companies as a whole helping others to gain access to larger retailers like Meijer and Spartan Nash, while helping the community to familiarize themselves with diverse founders and ownership.”

Taste of Black Spirits: Grand Rapids will be held at City Flats Hotel from 5-10 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $65 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit mentoring program Endless Opportunities. More information on the event can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.