Everything you need to know about ArtPrize 2021

13 ON YOUR SIDE has everything you need to know to make the most out of ArtPrize this year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a multi-year hiatus, ArtPrize is returning to Grand Rapids this week.

The international competition is coming back for the first time since 2018.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Despite a rising number of COVID cases, the event will go on beginning Sept. 16 through Oct. 3

For 18 days, art is exhibited all over the city in a variety of mediums, from murals to art installations.

The independent organization uses grants to dole out $450,000 among the artists.

Organizers said the event attracts 500,000 people from all over the world and can generate more than $30 million for West Michigan.

New this year, many art pieces you will see around the city will be available for sale in an online auction.

Here's an overview of everything you need to know to enjoy the event:

VENUES

There are 167 venues that hosting indoor and outdoor art displays.

You can check out a printable PDF map here.

PLAY THE GAME

This year, there's no app to download, and participants won't be voting in the traditional sense.

Instead, visitors are asked to keep an eye out for QR codes throughout the city.

When you scan one of the more than 140 QR codes, your smartphone will open up the ArtPrize game and find various prizes you can award to artists of your choice.

There are around 500 monetary prizes that range from $250 to $1,500 up for grabs.

Each prize awarded to an artist impacts their chance of winning the $50,000 grand prize.

You can learn more about this year's setup here.

WHERE TO PARK

The City of Grand Rapids has an interactive parking map that can help you plan your trip. Check it out here.

