Ex-Michigan House Speaker Chatfield accused of sex assault

The woman accuses that former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield began sexually assaulting her at the age of 14.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, speaks with reporters on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in the House chamber in Lansing, Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and four legislative leaders have met after she vetoed nearly $1 billion from the newly signed budget, but their discussion was mainly focused on policies such as criminal justice. The Democratic governor met Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, with top lawmakers in the Republican-led Legislature. It was their first meeting in a month, and followed Whitmer's moves this week to sign the budget, veto spending and shift money around. (AP Photo/David Eggert File)

LANSING, Mich. — State police in northern Michigan are investigating after a woman accused former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield of sexually assaulting her multiple times, beginning when she was about 14 years old. 

The accuser, now 26, filed a criminal complaint with the Lansing Police Department, which referred it to state police earlier this week. Her lawyer, Jamie White, confirmed the nature of the allegations first reported by Lansing City Pulse, including that Chatfield began molesting her more than a decade ago and the abuse continued until last year. 

The 33-year-old Chatfield left the House in 2020 after serving as Republican leader for two years. He was among seven Michigan lawmakers who met with then-President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Michigan.

