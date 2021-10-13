Ex-Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee dies

Dale Kildee, a Democrat, was first elected to the House in 1976 and represented Flint and surrounding areas. He served Michigan for 36 years.

Former Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee, who served in Congress for 36 years, has died. He was 92.

Kildee’s death was announced Wednesday by his nephew, Rep. Dan Kildee, who succeeded him after his 2012 retirement.

Dan says Dale — a former teacher — was always proud that he was from Flint and was passionate about improving others' lives through education, learning and mentorship.

“I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend, Dale Kildee," says Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

"He was a wonderful man—extremely kind, generous and committed to his home community of Flint and working men and women across Michigan," she said.

“Congressman Dale Kildee was a champion for Michigan workers and families. Throughout his prestigious career in Congress, he never forgot where he came from: Flint, Michigan," says Sen. Gary Peters.

