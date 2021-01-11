Ex-priest pleads guilty to sexually abusing teens in Michigan in 1970s

A 79-year-old former priest has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing teens more than 40 years ago when he worked at churches in suburban Detroit.

Michigan's Attorney General's office says Gary Berthiaume entered pleas Monday in Oakland County Circuit Court to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Berthiaume also pleaded no-contest to one count of gross indecency.

The attorney general's office says allegations against Berthiaume involved three juveniles who were between the ages of 13 and 15 in the 1970s when he served as a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte and later Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington.

Berthiaume is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20.

