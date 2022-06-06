Experience Leads 13 ON YOUR SIDE Newsroom

13 ON YOUR SIDE welcomes Brooks Blanton as News Director.

The 13 ON YOUR SIDE newsroom welcomes an experienced leader with the hiring of Brooks Blanton as News Director. Brooks has a proven track record and positive reputation in West Michigan having served as a News Director in West Michigan from 2013 to 2021.

“Brooks knows West Michigan so well which is such a benefit. He knows what’s important and relevant to our audience,” said 13 ON YOUR SIDE President and General Manager, Dan Baylog.

His news experience over the last 28 years has taken him across the country, from Lansing to Phoenix, including network experience as a National Producer with Fox News Channel. Most recently, Brooks held the position of News Director at WCCB in Charlotte, NC.

“I am thrilled to be back in my favorite market serving the people and families of West Michigan. This is my home, and our most important job is to advocate for our community,” said Brooks.

An MSU alum and proven ‘people developer,’ Brooks shares a strong vision for the future of 13 ON YOUR SIDE. He will be intimately involved in executing content strategies, branding, recruiting, and serving as an amplifier for that station’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

