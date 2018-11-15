LANSING, Mich. (AP) - As deer hunters take to woods and fields for the annual firearms season, Michigan wildlife experts say prospects are good for an uptick in the harvest.

The season runs from Thursday through Nov. 30. The Department of Natural Resources says relatively mild winter and spring weather appears to have boosted the deer herd's health and the number of surviving fawns.

The Upper Peninsula continues to bounce back from harsh winters a few years ago. The deer kill increased in 2017 and the DNR says it should rise again this year.

The department also predicts a bigger take in the northern Lower Peninsula. In southern Michigan, prospects are less certain.

New rules are in place this year to prevent further spread of fatal chronic wasting disease among deer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.