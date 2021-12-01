x
EXPLAINER: Why was alleged Oxford school shooter charged with terrorism?

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says it's not a typical charge, but says those who were shot aren't the only victims.
Credit: Oakland County Sheriff's Office
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting up Oxford High School on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan prosecutors are charging a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago. 

The state’s 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion. 

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says it's not a typical charge, but says those who were shot aren't the only victims. She said thousands of kids were terrorized.

15-year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged as an adult to first-degree murder and other crimes in the attack at Oxford High School. He has pleaded not guilty.

Oxford High School fatal shooting

AP
Students hug at outside Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

