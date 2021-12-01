EXPLAINER: Why was alleged Oxford school shooter charged with terrorism?

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says it's not a typical charge, but says those who were shot aren't the only victims.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan prosecutors are charging a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.

The state’s 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says it's not a typical charge, but says those who were shot aren't the only victims. She said thousands of kids were terrorized.

15-year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged as an adult to first-degree murder and other crimes in the attack at Oxford High School. He has pleaded not guilty.

Oxford High School fatal shooting 1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

11/22

12/22

13/22

14/22

15/22

16/22

17/22

18/22

19/22

20/22

21/22

22/22 1 / 22

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.