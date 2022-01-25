Faith-based agencies can now deny adoptions to LGTBQ families in Michigan

Under a new settlement filed in federal court, faith-based adoption agencies can refuse to place foster children into homes with LGBTQ families.

LANSING, Mich. — Faith-based adoption agencies that contract with the state of Michigan can refuse to place children in LGBTQ homes under a settlement filed in federal court.

The settlement comes months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for a Catholic charity in a similar case.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday the high court’s ruling against Philadelphia is binding on the state and limits its ability to enforce a non-discrimination policy.

Michigan, like most states, contracts with private agencies to place children from troubled homes with new families.

