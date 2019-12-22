ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said Sunday they have been receiving numerous calls and reports of individuals posing as deputies from the sheriff's office and stating they owe money.

The suspects are calling individuals and telling them they have legal troubles and to call the number they provide. The suspects are telling people they owe money and sometimes request an in-person meeting to exchange money.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said they will never call individuals on the phone and request monetary payment for legal matters.

If you receive a call and are unsure if it's legitimate, report them to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office at 269-673-3899.

