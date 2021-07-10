Fall Harvest Days at Adventure Point in Grand Rapids

Fun, family-friendly activities happening this weekend, Oct. 9-10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall Harvest Days at Adventure Point is happening this weekend (Oct. 9-10) in Grand Rapids.

Enjoy fun activities for the whole family. There's something for everyone from rock climbing to shooting sports, a fall trail walk, a photo booth, pumpkins, doughnuts, cider, and more!

There are two sessions on Saturday: 9 a.m.-Noon and Noon-5 p.m, along with one session on Sunday from 11 a.m. p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

There will be limited capacity. For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.