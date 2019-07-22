GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Homeowners in the Jenison area are now faced with a major cleanup effort over the next few days. In many cases, that involves removing fallen trees from their property.

That's why companies like Quality Tree Service are working around the clock to keep up with the need.

"I'm going to be out here for probably another week, I'm thinking," Quality Tree Service Stan Mendez said.

RELATED: Jenison cleaning up after being hit with 'violent' storm

Mendez has been at this for more than 30 years.

"I'm going to do trees until I'm 100 years old," Mendez said.

A house in Georgetown Township is his first assignment of the day.

"I got jobs probably on every corner here," Mendez said.

A tree was ripped up from the roots and toppled on top of a car and trailer.

"All that's replaceable; a life you cannot replace," Mendez said.

RELATED: Photos: Severe weather hits West Michigan

If this happens to you, Mendez recommends not trying to cut the tree down yourself.

"This is a dangerous job," Mendez said. "Probably be good to call the insurance company and then when I get there to give them a price and everything. Then we already know where we're at."

In any case, the storm's impact made good business for Mendez and his sons.

"It's not about me, it's about the blessing that you throw forward," Mendez said. "I'm a little broke down, but I'm not going to stop until I can't do it no more."

If you need some help with a down tree, the Better Business Bureau has some helpful tips to consider before hiring a tree-trimming company. They recommend getting a few quotes and references along with checking to make sure the company has the proper licenses and permits.

Saturday's storm damage A house's garage roof was completely torn off in the storms that hit overnight on July 20, 2019 in Jenison.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.