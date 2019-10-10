BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A man was charged Thursday for making a false bomb threat over the phone.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, a call was received Thursday morning at the Royalton Township YMCA from a man claiming he placed a bomb in the building. The caller, identified as Mario Adonis Cummings, 48, of Benton Harbor, did not give any additional information as to where the bomb was placed or where it may explode.

Police and fire responded and the building was evacuated. A bomb detection canine from Spectrum Lakeland Hospital was used to assist first responders in the search for a bomb.

No suspicious package or device was located and the building was clear to start opening back up for business.

Deputies and detectives from the Berrien County Sheriff's Office were able to identify investigatory leads and were able to identify Cummings as a suspect. He confessed to making the threat, and he was employed by the YMCA at the time the call was made.

Cummings was lodged in the Berrien County Jail pending arraignment for making a terrorist threat or false report of terrorism.

