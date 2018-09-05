An eight-year-old girl who died after being struck by a car in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening was holding fresh fruit and her mother's hand just before the deadly accident.

The victim, identified as Nevaeh Alston, was struck while crossing Bridge Street NW about 9:15 p.m. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

"She was holding onto her mother's hand, and went to run across the street, and mom tried to grab her..." Brittany Paas, a cousin of the girl's mother, said in a message to 13 On Your Side. "Nevaeh got scared and thought she could make it across the street, and ran faster, then got hit."

Alston's uncle was waiting on the other side of the street. He said the car did not brake. Grand Rapids police say the driver was going the speed limit; drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

Paas said Alston, her mother and uncle were on their way to feed the homeless.

Police said the accident happened around 9:15 p.m. The girl was wearing a white tank top and gray leggings.

Investigators said Alston was running south towards Ah-Nab-Awen Park when she was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Bridge Street between Scribner Avenue and the Grand River bridge. Alston was unconscious when police arrived; she died at the hospital.

Family members have started a GoFundMe page for her burial expenses. She was a student at Kent Hills Elementary School.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Traffic Unit: Officer Andy Bingel at 616-456-3414 or Officer Frank Barthel 616-456-3938. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

