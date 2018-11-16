Editor's note: Earlier, the family provided information that Laura Avila was being taken off life support, but in a second update, they told WFAA that was no longer the case.

Laura Avila has been in a coma since Oct. 30 when she went to the Rhino Clinic in Juarez Mexico. Her family said she was there to have plastic surgery on her nose, but something went wrong when she was given the anesthesia. She never woke up.

Avila has been in an El Paso hospital, but her family tried to get her moved to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, so doctors here could treat her. The hospital declined to take her.

