GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family is safe after their home caught fire early Friday morning.

A bystander saw flames coming out of the home on Dickinson Street just east of Eastern Avenue on Feb. 8.

The Grand Rapids fire chief says two adults and a child were inside the home, but escaped unharmed.

A firefighter also had to be checked out by EMS for injuries. The chief would not say what those injuries were. A bystander tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the firefighter fell through the roof.

