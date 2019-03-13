KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family of the suspect involved in a shooting with Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers, is confirming that 31-year-old Brandon Stacey was shot and killed by police.

Around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the Biomat USA plasma donation center on E Kalamazoo Avenue on a report of an active shooter.

KDPS said the man initially fired his gun inside the building and told others to call the police. He then waited for officers to arrive by the door.

“It appears [the suspect] entered the business with the intent to draw the officers in and then ambush them upon entry,” said Chief Karianne Thomas of KDPS.

Two KDPS officers were the first to arrive to the scene and entered the building with information about an active shooter, police said Tuesday afternoon.

“They encountered the suspect standing just inside the business,” said Thomas.

The suspect, a current employee of Biomat USA, had a handgun and starting firing at the two police officers who returned fire. In the crossfire, one KDPS officer was hit in the torso multiple times. The other officer continued to shoot at the suspect and hit him multiple times.

"The officers did exactly as they were trained," said Thomas. "They should be commended for following the training they were given."

At that point other police officers arrived, and lifesaving measures were started on the suspect. However, the man died from his injuries.

The officer who was struck by a bullet has been with KDPS for 2½ years. The other officer has been with the department for eight months.

“He was saved today by his bulletproof vest and the quick reaction from his fellow officers,” said Thomas. The officer has been released from Bronson Hospital.

The police chief emphasized how fortunate her department is that everyone is going home safely following Tuesday’s incident.

“Even in Kalamazoo, we are not immune to workplace violence or violence directed to our first responders,” said Thomas.

Michigan State Police will conduct the criminal investigation into this incident and KDPS will conduct the internal investigation.