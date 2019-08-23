ORANGE, Texas — A newlywed couple was killed in a crash minutes after tying the knot in Orange County, family members tell 12News.

The accident happened across from the Orange County Airport on Highway 87 around 3 p.m. Friday.

Family members say Rhiannon Morgan, 20, and Harley Joe Morgan, 19, of Vidor were hit by another car when they were leaving the parking lot of the Justice of the Peace following their nuptials.

Family members were in cars behind the young couple when the accident happened. Harley Joe's mother saw the crash and rushed to the car to try and help.

Family described Rhiannon and Harley Joe as high school sweethearts who have been dating on and off since the 8th grade. The two decided to get married Friday.

Family shared a photo of the newlyweds taken during the ceremony.

Family members shared this photo of Rhiannon Marie and Harley Joe Morgan. The couple was killed in a crash minutes after tying the knot.

Police remained on the scene investigating late Friday afternoon. In video from the scene you can see a badly mangled car in a ditch. The crash closed Highway 87.

It's still unclear if charges will be filed in this case. The other vehicle involved in the crash remained on the scene. The name of that driver has not yet been released by police.