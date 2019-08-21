SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - A family of four was rescued Wednesday afternoon on Lake Michigan after their rented jet skis overturned off of South Haven's South Beach.

According to South Haven Area Emergency Services, a report of people in distress on Lake Michigan came at 11:30 a.m. Responders found four people -- two adults and two children -- in the water holding on to their overturned jet skis.

A sailboat nearby was able to offer aid to an adult male and child. SHAES responders took to the water on paddleboards and were able to assist a female adult and child. They returned several hundred yards to shore.

One of the children was taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital for observation, and the others were not injured.

