BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Authorities in Berrien County are investigating what caused a massive fire at an extended stay hotel that killed a family of six and sent several others to the hospital.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The caller told dispatchers there was a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel, located at 2699 S. M-139 Hwy in Benton Harbor.

When crews first arrived on scene, they discovered the hotel was filled with flames and smoke. First responders began evacuating the hotel and fire crews worked to fight down the flames, deputies say.

Twenty-seven rooms were occupied at the time of the fire and several of the occupants were taken to Lakeland Medical Center. The sheriff's office reports a family of six -- a mother and her five children, ages two through ten -- were killed in the fire.

The American Red Cross is working to find shelter for all the people now displaced as a result of the fire.

Preliminary estimates from the sheriff's office show that about 90 percent of the rooms at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel sustained smoke, fire or water damage.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall Division will assist the Berrien County Sheriff's Office to determine a cause and origin to the massive fire. The investigation is ongoing.

