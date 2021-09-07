Family raises money to give slain 3-year-old a funeral

Dylan Thebo, 3, died last week in Lowell Township after deputies said his father shot and killed the boy before turning the gun on himself.

LOWELL, Mich. — Visitation is planned for Tuesday for a young boy from Kent County who passed away last week.

According to his obituary, Dylan loved to build things, was a big fan of cars, trucks, trains and excavators.

Visitation for the child is Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Zaagman Memorial Chapel. The funeral is set for Wednesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

A GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses for the child has already raised more than $26,000.

