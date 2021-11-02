Family raising money for local restaurants in honor of lost son

Botts hopes to raise $5,000 to share with a few restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In April 2017, Elaina Botts lost her brother.

"He really loved me and I think that's really special," she recalls.

And John Botts lost his son to an opioid overdose.

"He was going to school at Grand Rapids community college in their culinary arts program," he says.

Four years later, the Botts family will honor Jordan by doing something he was passionate about:

Helping local restaurants.

"I think he would just be blown away and in awe of all the people trying to offer support for those in the food service industry," says Botts.

Each year the family has done some sort of event in Jordan's honor, from donating to teachers to raising money for the animal shelter. Botts says its a way to help them know their son is still with them.

"We know that there's people out there that Jordan has touched even though he's still not alive," says Botts.

This year, they are raising money to donate as tips to local restaurants. The idea was inspired by local chef Jenna Arcidiacono, who is assisting with the campaign. Botts hopes to raise $5,000 to share with a few restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

"I know that would make a huge difference in a lot of people's lives," he says.

A difference Jordan's sister knows he would have been proud to be a part of.

"I think it's really great that we can still be able to honor him and give back to the community," says Elaina.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.