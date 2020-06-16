Grand Rapids mother mourns death of 23-year-old son

No arrests have been made yet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Twenty-three-year-old Quavon Lee was Fatima Lee's only son.

"If you needed something, he would give it to you, he would do anything for you. It's hard to explain how phenomenal my son was," says Lee.

Fatima recalls seeing her son on the evening of June 7.

"I saw him about 6 o'clock that evening and I said, 'Son I haven't had a hug from you in awhile?' and he was like 'I know Momma.' And he gave me a hug and a kiss and said 'I love you' then he hugged his older sister and said I love you and he was gone," says Lee.

A few hours later police responded to Bemis Street in Grand Rapids where gunshots rang out.

"Officers found a car in the area. It was running and when they went to check on the occupants, they found 2 individuals inside, one male, one female both deceased from gunshot wounds," says Lee.

The female victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jaionna Braden, the other victim was Quavon.

"We heard gunshots but it never dawned on me it could be my son, because he doesn't hang in that area. He would be at someone's house and we trust most of the people that he is with. And he knows who he can be with and who he can't and unfortunately this was not one of them times," says Lee.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting but no arrests have been made yet according to GRPD.

"I want everyone to be comfortable at night knowing that the person that did this is no longer on the street. I want everyone to feel safer knowing that this person cannot do this to anyone ever again," says Lee.

If you have any information please contact GRPD or Silent Observer.

