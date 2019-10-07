MUSKEGON, Mich. — In Muskegon, names don't get much bigger than Charles Hackley. He was the lumber baron whose face and name is everywhere in Muskegon. Hackley's big home is a top tourist attraction for visitors to the city.

But there are other names with ties to the city that are well known around the country and world.

Televangelist Jim Bakker grew up in Muskegon. The Bakker family home is on the same block as the Hackley house.

The Bluffton Neighborhood is where actor, comedian and screenwriter Buster Keaton's parents set roots. Keaton's career spanned from silent films to television.

The International Buster Keaton Society will hold it's 25th annual Keaton Convention here in Muskegon October 4 and 5.

Iggy Pop was born in Muskegon. Pop is considered by many as the godfather of punk. Pop moved to the east side of the state and was part of the Stooges, collaborated with David Bowie and recorded numerous solo albums. He's also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Sherm Poppen invented the Snurfer on Christmas Day in 1965. It's was a new way to slide down a snow-covered hill. Now snowboarding is an Olympic sport.

Benjamin Oosterbaan is a three-time first-team All-American football player at the University of Michigan. He was also named a two-time All-American basketball player. Oosterbaan eventually coached Michigan's football, basketball and baseball teams.

Earl Morrall graduated from Muskegon high school. He won three Super Bowl titles and one NFL title. Morrall is best known as the quarterback for much of the 1972 Miami Dolphins perfect season.

Muskegon's 150th Celebration is July 11-13 at Heritage Landing. Concerts include:

Bret Michaels

Gretchen Wilson

Kansas

Warrant

Freddie Jackson

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.