Crash leaves 1 dead, multiple injured in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — One person is dead and four others are hurt after a car crash in Wyoming Sunday morning.

The intersection of 28th Street Southwest and Clyde Park Avenue Southwest will be closed until around 2 p.m., according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.

Police responded to the crash before 10 a.m. after a car ran a red light going south on Clyde Park Avenue. They hit a car going west on 28th Street Southwest. The crash sent the vehicles into another car going east on 28th Street Southwest.

Debris then hit a person standing on the sidewalk, on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Five people total were sent to the hospital, with varying levels of injuries. The driver of the southbound car was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are not releasing their identity until family is notified.

