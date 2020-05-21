Father Dennis Morrow laid to rest Thursday

Morrow was a pastor in West Michigan and also served for many years as a chaplain to the Grand Rapids Fire and Police Departments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The funeral was held Thursday for Father Dennis Morrow. A private service celebrated his life at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew.

The service started at 11 a.m. and was followed by a procession in downtown Grand Rapids ending at St. Andrews Cemetery.

Morrow died Saturday, May 16 following a battle with cancer. He was a pastor and served the catholic church in the West Michigan area for over 40 years.

Morrow was also an historian for the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids and chaplain for the Grand Rapids Police and Fire departments.

A visitation for him was held Wednesday at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

The police department wrote on Facebook, "There is no way to measure the effect he had on the lives he encountered, not only with the agencies but the entire Grand Rapids Community. God speed Father, rest easy and we'll hold the line from here. "

Morrow was 72 years old.

