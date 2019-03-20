HOLLAND, Mich., - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has announced new charges in the murder of a Holland teenager.
The Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office issued charges Tuesday for the murder suspect's father, 34-year-old Juan Pablo Cabrera. Cabrera is accused of lying to police and obstructing a homicide investigation. Police said the man knowingly made false statements to detectives. He was also charged as a habitual offender. Cabrera was taken into custody and the sheriff's office said additional charges are likely.
Cabrera's son, 18-year-old Juan Sandro Cabrera, is in custody and charged with the murder of 14-year-old Troy Well's Jr. Wells was shot and killed at the Hampton Inn back in February.
