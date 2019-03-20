HOLLAND, Mich., - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has announced new charges in the murder of a Holland teenager.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office issued charges Tuesday for the murder suspect's father, 34-year-old Juan Pablo Cabrera. Cabrera is accused of lying to police and obstructing a homicide investigation. Police said the man knowingly made false statements to detectives. He was also charged as a habitual offender. Cabrera was taken into custody and the sheriff's office said additional charges are likely.

Cabrera's son, 18-year-old Juan Sandro Cabrera, is in custody and charged with the murder of 14-year-old Troy Well's Jr. Wells was shot and killed at the Hampton Inn back in February.

Juan Sandro Cabrera has been charged with murder in the Feb. 16 shooting death of a 14-year-old at the Hampton Inn in Holland.

