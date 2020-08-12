Father pleads guilty in drowning death of disabled son

His sentencing is currently scheduled for January 18.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The father of a disabled boy who drowned in a pool pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter.

Timothy Koets entered the plea before an Ottawa County judge. He also pleaded guilty to fourth degree child abuse.

Timothy Koets was charged in October of 2019 with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child abuse for his son's death in March of 2019. Samuel Koets was found face down in his family's pool after he was left unsupervised outside with his arms bound, court records show.

Timothy Koets' wife, Michelle Koets was also sentenced to 21 days in Ottawa County Jail for refilling her dead son's prescription medications months after Samuel drowned in the family's pool.

Mr. Koets was an associate professor at Grand Rapids Community College but was fired in February of 2020. His sentencing is currently scheduled for January 18.

