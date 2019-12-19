GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Twenty months in prison was on the high end of the sentencing guidelines for the man convicted of breaking dozens of his daughter's bones.

Edgar Hall III, 40, was charged with first-degree child abuse after investigators say his 3-month-old daughter was brought to the hospital last year with more than 24 broken bones.

In October, a jury found Hall guilty of second-degree child abuse, a lesser charge.

"I think they could have easily found you guilty of the more serious charges," said Kent County Circuit Judge Curt Benson.

Hall, who was also charged as a habitual offender due to two prior child abuse convictions, was given sentencing guidelines of a minimum sentence between five and 21 months.

During Hall's sentencing hearing Thursday, the victim's mother told the judge that her daughter is healthy now, but that this could have been a very different story.

"They were crushed bones, judge, crushed bones," she said.

Judge Benson said he did receive multiple letters in support of Hall.

"All of those letters proceed from the assumption that you are innocent, but you are not innocent," he said. "The jury found you guilty."

He will serve between 20 months and 10 years in prison with credit for the 13 months he has already served.

