BOISE, Idaho — A Treasure Valley father has worked for the last decade raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and showcased a 1969 Firebird muscle car that he built to honor his son who has muscular dystrophy.

The car, named Jacob's Leg Muscular Dystrophy Muscle Car, was a six-year project for Dan Carrier and his son, Josh.

The Firebird is named after Carrier's other son, Jacob, who has muscular dystrophy.

Carrier has worked for the past ten years to raise $30,000 and awareness for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The car show on Saturday was also a fundraiser for MDA and an early celebration for Jacob's 18th birthday, and Carrer says his son is doing well.

"It is awesome, we spent the entire summer planning this, campaigned the car around to all the car shows this summer and then we had this wonderful group of car show enthusiasts show up and we have a party that I was hoping for with over 100 cars," he said.

The car show ended at 2 p.m. Saturday, but people can still catch a glimpse of the custom Firebird at the Beat City Bombers roller derby competition at the O'Connor Field House in Caldwell at 6 p.m. Saturday.

