Faygo Pineapple Orange returns to Midwest, east coast

DETROIT — Wednesday, Faygo announced the return of their Pineapple Orange flavor. Pineapple Orange hasn't been available in the Midwest for 15 years.

Fans will find it on shelves in Michigan and across the Midwest and East Coast in 24-ounce and two-liter bottles starting May 13.

The announcement marks Faygo's new campaign that aims to send a message of positivity and togetherness.

"The Flavor Team at Faygo decided Pineapple Orange is the perfect flavor to bring back to fans as we head to summer, especially after such a difficult winter and spring," said Al Chittaro, President of Faygo Beverages.

