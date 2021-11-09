x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

FBI asking for help identifying suspect in Paw Paw man's murder

Jerome Deshaun Ezell of Paw Paw was reported missing from Lansing in November 2018. His remains were discovered a month later.
Credit: Federal Bureau of Investigations

FBI Detroit and Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the people or person responsible for a man's death.

Jerome Deshaun Ezell of Paw Paw was reported missing from Lansing in November 2018. His remains were discovered a month later.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his murder. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Nearly 88 million American adults are prediabetic and most have no idea.